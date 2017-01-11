(Corrects company name to S&P Global Platts in 5th paragraph)
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE Jan 10 Argus Media chairman Adrian
Binks will resume the role of chief executive at the energy news
and price reporting agency, eight months after the announcement
of its sale to U.S. investment firm General Atlantic, the
company said in an internal memo.
Binks, 62, who helped drive strong growth at Argus during
his 31 years at the helm, stepped down as CEO in mid-2015, but
stayed on at the group through its sale for nearly 1 billion
pounds ($1.2 billion) in a deal for founding shareholders to
sell out.
He will take over as chief executive from Neil Bradford, who
had decided to leave the business and resign his directorships
after leading last year's sale, Binks wrote in an internal email
to staff seen by Reuters.
"Neil agreed to stay on after the closing of the transaction
on 30 September 2016 at the request of General Atlantic to
ensure that the new shareholder settled in to the company
smoothly and efficiently," Binks added.
Argus competes with news and pricing agencies such as S&P
Global Platts, OPIS and Thomson Reuters.
Binks, who retained the bulk of his significant shareholding
in Argus, also said 18-year Argus veteran and current chief
financial officer Stuart Ashman will take on the new role of
Chief Risk Officer and Company Secretary.
Andrew Given, who has been with General Atlantic for six
years, was appointed as Argus's interim CFO and will sit on the
company's main board.
Bradford, who will remain an investor in Argus, joined the
firm as its Chief Operating Officer in 2010, his LinkedIn page
showed.
Argus did not immediately respond to queries on the
management changes.
($1 = 0.8221 pounds)
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)