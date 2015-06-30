LONDON, June 30 The chief executive of energy
news and price reporting agency Argus Media is stepping down
from the role, the company said in an internal memo.
Industry veteran Adrian Binks, who will leave the post as of
July 1, has appointed the company's current Chief Operating
Officer Neil Bradford to take over as CEO, the memo says.
Binks, who has been CEO of the privately held company for 31
years and helped build it into one of the world's top commodity
price assessment agencies, will stay on as chairman and
publisher.
Argus - along with Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials
Inc, and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier - makes
price assessments for oil, gas and petrochemicals on which
billions of dollars in physical oil and derivatives are traded
worldwide every year.
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Pravin Char)