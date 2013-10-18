BRIEF-DelMar Pharma priced offering of 2.8 mln shares,warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2.1 mln shares
* DelMar Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $9,000,000 public offering of common stock and warrants
Oct 18 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would discontinue a late-stage trial of its blood cancer drug, barely two weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial hold on enrollment for all trials testing the drug.
The company said it had come to an agreement with the FDA that the trial should be terminated as patients treated with the drug, Iclusig, had developed blood clots in their arteries.
* DelMar Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $9,000,000 public offering of common stock and warrants
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co, which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, posted a nearly flat first-quarter profit, hurt by lower mortgage banking revenue and higher expenses.