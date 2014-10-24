Oct 24 European regulators recommended continued use of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc's cancer drug Iclusig in its already approved indications to treat certain kinds of leukaemia.

However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended additional warnings in Iclusig's European product information to minimize the risk of vascular events, Ariad said on Friday.

The decision follows a positive recommendation from the EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, which said earlier this month that the benefits of Iclusig continued to outweigh its risks.

The drug is approved for use in chronic myeloid leukaemia and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, but has been linked to a risk of blood clots and artery blockage. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)