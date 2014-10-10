LONDON Oct 10 European regulators said on
Friday the benefits of Ariad Pharmaceuticals' leukaemia
medicine Iclusig continued to outweigh its risks, but called for
strengthened warnings on the product.
The announcement by the European Medicines Agency's
Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee follows a review of
the drug, which has been associated with a risk of blood clots
and blockages of the arteries.
Iclusig was briefly suspended from sale in the United States
last year on safety concerns, but was allowed back on sale in
the country in December, though restricted to a smaller group of
patients.
