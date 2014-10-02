(Adds further comments from company)
Oct 2 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental lung cancer drug was granted "breakthrough
therapy" status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and it
expected to file for marketing approval in early 2016.
The designation hastens the development and review of a drug
that shows evidence of providing improvement over existing
treatment for patients with serious diseases.
The drug, AP26113, which is in a mid-stage trial is designed
to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a specific gene
mutation.
About 1.5 million cases of NSCLC, the most common form of
lung cancer, are diagnosed every year, Ariad said. The company
said about 3-8 percent of NSCLC patients have the gene mutation.
The company said it was not looking to partner with any one
for the development of the drug.
Ariad said the designation was based on early results that
showed the drug continued to fight against lung cancer in
patients who did not respond to crizotinib, an approved drug
made by Pfizer Inc.
Crizotinib, sold under the name Xalkori, generated $108
million in sales in the second quarter, Pfizer said in a
regulatory filing in August.
Roche AG's alectinib was approved in Japan in July
to treat lung cancer with the same gene mutation.
Other treatments being developed for the condition are
Novartis AG's Zykadia and Ignyta Inc's
RXDX-101.
Ariad's shares closed at $5.85 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore;
Editing by Ted Kerr and Kirti Pandey)