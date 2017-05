SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual said on Monday it and partner Abu Dhabi Investment Council had agreed to sell reinsurer Ariel Re to Bermuda's Argo Group International Holdings LTD for $235 million.

BTG and Abu Dhabi Investment Council each hold 50 percent of Ariel Re. In a securities filing, the investment bank said it does not expect to book losses or gains from the transaction. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)