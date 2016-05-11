BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 ARION TECHNOLOGY INC. :
* Says 200 mln won worth of its third bonds with warrants have been exercised into 111,482 shares of the company at 1,794 won per share on May 11
* Says listing date of May 23 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cpZrKI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results