By Steven Scheer
| LOD, Israel, March 5
LOD, Israel, March 5 Miya, the water company set
up by Israeli billionaire Shari Arison, will continue to expand
into Latin America, Europe and Asia this year to meet rising
demand for drinkable water.
Arison said Miya was already doing projects in the Bahamas,
Manila and in Brazil.
"Most urban water systems lose a huge amount of water and we
have come up with the way of using efficient management that
reduces that lossage, which creates more water for people,"
Arison told Reuters on the sidelines of a philanthropic event
known as Good Deeds Day.
She noted that Miya has had requests for projects in Europe
and in Puerto Rico.
Arison, with a net worth of $4.2 billion, is No. 308 on
Forbes' billionaires list and is the fourth richest person in
Israel.
Through her investment arm Arison Holdings, she is the
controlling shareholder of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's
largest bank. Arison also controls Shikun & Binui,
Israel's top construction group.
Her brother, Micky Arison, is chief executive of cruise line
Carnival Corp.
Arison said she was interested in further investments for
Shikun & Binui in solar energy.
"Anything that's good for the environment, that's where we
want to be," Arison said.
Arison launched Good Deeds Day in Israel seven years ago and
on Tuesday visited various projects such as building a garden
and improving an Arab school in Lod.
"We have forgotten simple human values and it's really to
remind people that anyone can do a good deed," she said.
