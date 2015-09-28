Results, downgrades keep Britain's FTSE under pressure
* Rise in miners lends support (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 28 Kraton Performance Polymers Inc, a producer of rubber used in adhesives, coatings and personal care products, said it would acquire privately held Arizona Chemical Holdings Corp for $1.37 billion in cash.
Kraton said on Monday that it expected pretax synergies of $65 million by 2018 and free cash flow of more than $450 million over the first three years of combined operations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
FREETOWN, May 11 A much anticipated auction for one of the world's largest diamonds fizzled on Thursday when the government of Sierra Leone rejected a $7.8 million bid for the rough, egg-sized stone, saying it failed to meet its own valuation.