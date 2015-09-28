Sept 28 Kraton Performance Polymers Inc, a producer of rubber used in adhesives, coatings and personal care products, said it would acquire privately held Arizona Chemical Holdings Corp for $1.37 billion in cash.

Kraton said on Monday that it expected pretax synergies of $65 million by 2018 and free cash flow of more than $450 million over the first three years of combined operations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)