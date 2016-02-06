(Adds Sikorsky statement)
By Eric M. Johnson
Feb 6 A former president of Sikorsky Aircraft
was identified on Saturday as one of two people killed when a
vintage military plane crashed in Arizona on Friday, authorities
said.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Pino, 61, of
Chandler, Arizona, died in the crash in Maricopa, about 30 miles
south of Phoenix.
Pino served as president of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a
Connecticut-based unit of Lockheed Martin Corp that
builds helicopters, from 2006 to 2012, according to a company
newsletter.
Sikorsky's current president, Dan Schultz, said Pino would
be remembered as "a leader, pioneer, innovator and advocate."
"During his six years as President of Sikorsky, Jeff brought
personal energy and passion for aviation innovation to our
industry," Schultz said in a statement.
It was under Pino's leadership that Sikorsky first flew its
X2 Technology demonstrator, which in September 2010 broke the
rotorcraft speed record by reaching speeds over 250 knots.
At the time of the crash, Pino was vice chairman of XTI
Aircraft Co, a closely held aviation company based in Denver.
"Jeff was a brilliant strategist, visionary and expert in
all things aviation," said David Brody, chairman of XTI, which
is developing the TriFan 600, described by the company as the
"first commercial high-speed, long-range vertical takeoff and
landing (VTOL) airplane."
The single-engine North American F-51D in which Pino was
flying crashed and then caught fire around midday in Maricopa,
the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown, it
said.
The plane was a one-seater modified with a second seat, the
Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. The second victim was
identified as Nickolas Tramontano, 72, of Brookfield,
Connecticut.
Vertical, a helicopter industry magazine, said Pino had
performed at air shows and spent 17 years with Bell Helicopter
and served in the U.S. military.
Last August, XTI Aircraft launched an equity crowdfunding
campaign to raise $50 million to fund production of the TriFan
600, a six-seat fixed-wing jet that can take off and land like a
helicopter.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting
by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by James Dalgleish)