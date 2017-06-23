June 22 A U.S. judge accepted on Thursday major
revisions to Arizona's death penalty procedures, such as
eliminating paralytic drugs in lethal injections and giving
witnesses more access to watch prisoners inside the death
chamber, a lawyer for the death row inmates said.
The changes were part of a settlement reached in a 2014
lawsuit brought by seven death row inmates who argued Arizona's
lethal injection practices were experimental, secretive and
caused inmates prolonged suffering.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Neil Wake in Phoenix signed
an order that in effect authorized a deal reached between the
state and the lawyers for death row inmates, according to Dale
Baich, a lawyer for the death row litigants.
The agreement was announced last week in federal court in
Phoenix.
The deal marked the first time a state had agreed to such
major changes in its drug protocol and execution procedures
because of prisoners' complaints, Baich said.
Representatives for Arizona's attorney general and
Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Lawyers for the inmates called on the state to drop the use
of paralytic agents used to halt breathing, arguing the
chemicals hid signs of consciousness and suffering during
executions.
The state also agreed to limit the authority of the director
of the department of corrections to change execution drugs, and
allow a prisoner time to challenge any drug changes, Baich said.
States have been scrambling to find chemicals for lethal
injection mixes after U.S. and European pharmaceutical makers
placed a sales ban in recent years on drugs for executions
because of ethical concerns.
In December, Arizona also agreed in the same case to stop
using the valium-like sedative midazolam, or related products.
Midazolam has been used in troubled executions in Arizona,
Alabama, Ohio and Oklahoma. In some instances, witnesses said
convicted murderers twisted on gurneys before dying.
It also was used along with a narcotic in Arizona's last
execution - that of murderer Joseph Wood in 2014. Wood was seen
gasping for air during a nearly two-hour procedure in which he
received 15 rounds of drug injections. Lethal injections
typically result in death in a matter of minutes.
Arizona also agreed under the settlement to allow greater
transparency by letting witnesses view more of the execution
process, including the moment the executioner administers the
drugs intravenously, Baich said.
