March 4 U.S. land managers on Friday rejected a
plan that could have opened the way for an urban development
near the Grand Canyon's celebrated South Rim, a surprise
decision that was decried by developers and other supporters of
the plan but praised by foes including environmental groups.
The plan submitted by Tusayan, a community of about 600
residents on the outskirts of Arizona's most famous national
park, would have built shops, restaurants, hotels and thousands
of homes on acreage near the South Rim that could only be
developed if the surrounding national forest agreed to road
upgrades and utility installation.
In a letter submitted to Tusayan on Friday, the Kaibab
National Forest said the application for those improvements had
failed to meet minimal requirements that mesh with the forest's
overall mandate to prevent activities that might substantially
or adversely affect the park and tribal lands.
Eric Duthie, town manager of Tusayan, said the decision took
the community and its development partners by surprise and was a
severe blow to a plan that would have provided needed housing
for locals.
"The Forest Service made the decision unilaterally. It's
quite shocking," he said.
Environmental groups that had opposed the development hailed
the decision for protecting natural and water resources.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and
David Gregorio)