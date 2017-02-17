Feb 16 Two taxiing airplanes clipped wings at the airport in Phoenix on Thursday, but there were no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Southwest flight 4182, a Boeing 737, and Frontier flight 756, an Airbus A320, clipped wing tips on a taxiway at Sky Harbor International Airport around 8 p.m., FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email, with no injuries reported.

The Southwest aircraft had just landed and the Frontier airplane, headed to Denver, was departing from its gate, Gregor said, adding that damage to the planes was unknown. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)