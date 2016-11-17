PHOENIX Nov 17 An Arizona police officer caught
on video punching a woman in her face was put on administrative
leave and investigations were underway, the Flagstaff police
chief said on Thursday.
"I am as concerned with what is depicted in this video as I
know others are," Police Chief Kevin Treadway told a news
conference. "I have heard your concerns and the department is
taking this incident very seriously."
He said separate internal and criminal investigations had
been launched into the Wednesday confrontation between Flagstaff
Police Officer Jeff Bonar and Marissa Morris.
Police became aware of the incident after the video surfaced
on social media on Wednesday, he said.
Bonar, who has been with the Flagstaff Police Department for
less than three years, will be on administrative leave until the
investigations have been completed, Treadway said.
Police said Bonar was assisting a county sheriff's deputy
with an eviction at residence at about 11 a.m. local time when
he recognized Morris, whom he believed had outstanding warrants
against her.
The situation became heated as Bonar attempted to detain
Morris, Treadway said.
He said the warrants for failing to appear in court on
charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest had
already been served and were no longer valid.
The video posted on Facebook showed Bonar, Morris and a
deputy near a house, and Morris arguing that she did not have an
active warrant. Bonar is seen punching her in the face.
"Hey, hey, you can't hit a girl like that," a man is heard
saying in the background.
She was ushered into a police car.
Treadway said Bonar wrote in the incident report that Morris
had kicked and kneed him in the groin before he hit her.
Morris could not be reached for comment.
The Arizona Republic reported that the video was recorded by
the brother-in-law of Morris' boyfriend.
According to the newspaper story, her boyfriend Jimmy
Sedillo said the couple had until Wednesday to comply with an
eviction order and that they were preparing to do so when Bonar
spotted Morris and the argument ensued.
He said his children, aged 3 and 9, mother, niece and
brother-in-law Danny Paredes witnessed Morris being hit and
tackled.
"It was just shocking," the newspaper quoted Paredes as
saying. "I pulled out my camera immediately."
Treadway said the family had yet not been in contact with
the police department.
