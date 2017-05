GLENDALE, Ariz. Two 15-year-old girls died on Friday in a shooting at a high school in Glendale, Arizona, a police spokeswoman said.

The two girls each had a single gunshot wound and the weapon was found beside them, said Glendale police Officer Tracey Breeden at a news conference. She could not confirm if the shooting involved a suicide.

(Reporting by Phoenix Schwartz, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis)