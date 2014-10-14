(Adds comment from Vultaggio's lawyer, makes changes
throughout)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 14 A New York state judge ruled on
Tuesday that the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea
should pay about $1 billion to buy out the half of the beverage
maker owned by the co-founder and his son.
Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll arrived
at the amount the company must pay John Ferolito and a trust
benefiting his son after determining the value of Beverage
Marketing USA Inc and its related entities approached $2 billion
in 2010.
The valuation was below the $3.2 billion that Ferolito
argued the company was worth but above the $426 million its
managing co-founder, Domenick Vultaggio, had pegged as its
value.
Driscoll's ruling followed a nonjury trial and six years of
litigation between Ferolito and Vultaggio, onetime friends from
Brooklyn who launched AriZona in 1992. It is now the top-selling
ready-to-drink tea in the United States.
Ferolito has argued the company was worth billions of
dollars, pointing to offers from suitors including Tata Global
Beverages Ltd, Nestlé SA and Coca-Cola Co
.
Vultaggio countered that the company faced insolvency if
valued too high. Driscoll declined to adjust the value of the
Ferolitos' shares based on that claim.
"Such an adjustment could provide Vultaggio with a windfall
he could easily exploit if he decided to sell the shares he
acquires from the Ferolito parties," he said.
Both sides welcomed the ruling, although Vultaggio's lawyer,
Louis Solomon, said an appeal was possible.
"AriZona welcomes the fact that the court rejected the
insane and fabricated valuations proposed by Ferolito while
recognizing the true uniqueness of AriZona," Solomon said in a
statement.
Solomon pointed to part of the judge's ruling where he said
he would consider the company's ability to pay during further
proceedings to determine the exact amount owed and the terms and
conditions of the payout. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Ferolito, said in a
statement: "We are grateful for today's decision that draws
years of protracted, unnecessary litigation to a close."
Woodbury, New York-based Beverage Marketing and its related
companies have 1,000 employees and annual sales of $1 billion,
Solomon has said.
AriZona had a 37.4 percent share for U.S. ready-to-drink tea
by case volume in 2013, according to Beverage Digest, ranking
No. 1 above PepsiCo Inc's Lipton and Coca-Cola products.
In 1998, as part of an agreement in which Vultaggio would
operate the company while Ferolito moved to Florida, the two
agreed to restrict transferring company stock to outsiders.
By 2005, Ferolito wanted to sell his stake and began pushing
for a corporate sale. Vultaggio refused, prompting Ferolito to
ask a court to declare the stock sale restrictions
unenforceable.
After unfavorable court rulings, Ferolito filed a lawsuit to
dissolve Beverage Marketing. Vultaggio later elected under state
law to buy out his partner.
The case is Ferolito v. AriZona Beverages USA LLC, et al,
New York Supreme Court, Nassau County, No. 004058-12.
