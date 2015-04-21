BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory reports Q1 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
NEW YORK, April 21 The founders of the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea have reached a settlement resolving a long-running legal feud that had prompted a New York state judge in October to order the company to pay $1 billion to buy out a co-owner.
Domenick Vultaggio, Beverage Marketing USA Inc's managing founder, and estranged partner John Ferolito have reached a deal resolving litigation that called into question the future of the top U.S. producer of ready-to-drink tea, Ferolito's lawyer said Tuesday.
Exact terms were not disclosed. The settlement received preliminary approval by a state court judge during a hearing Tuesday in Mineola, New York, said the lawyer, Nicholas Gravante. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Total group sales for the 13 weeks 30 January to 30 April up 11.9% yoy at constant exchange rates