(Updates with comment from Vultaggio's lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 21 The founders of the privately
held producer of AriZona iced tea have reached a settlement
resolving a long-running legal feud that had prompted a New York
state judge to order the company to pay $1 billion to buy out a
co-owner.
Domenick Vultaggio, Beverage Marketing USA Inc's managing
founder, and estranged partner John Ferolito have reached a deal
resolving litigation that called into question the future of the
top U.S. producer of ready-to-drink tea, their lawyers said
Tuesday.
Exact terms were not disclosed. The settlement received
preliminary approval on Tuesday from a state court judge in
Mineola, New York.
"Settlements are always by definition compromises, and
comprises are always bittersweet," said Nicholas Gravante,
Ferolito's lawyer. "We believe, however, that the settlement
preliminarily approved by the court today is in all parties'
best interest."
The deal came ahead of a non-jury trial over the precise
amount and terms of a $1 billion payment due to Ferolito and his
son for their 50 percent stake following a judge's ruling in
October.
Louis Solomon, Vultaggio's lawyer, said his client was
"thrilled with the settlement," which will allow for Ferolito's
stake to be bought while ensuring the company remains
financially healthy.
Litigation had been ongoing since 2008 between Vultaggio and
Ferolito, longtime partners whose falling out morphed into New
York's largest-ever corporate dissolution
proceeding.
Their dispute centered on whether to keep the Woodbury, New
York-based enterprise private or sell it to potential buyers
including Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Nestlé SA
and Coca-Cola Co.
Ferolito, who wanted to sell, said those companies had eyed
acquisitions valuing the business for up to $4.5 billion.
But Vultaggio resisted selling a business that Solomon says
has 1,000 employees and annual sales of $1 billion.
Under a 1998 agreement in which Vultaggio would operate the
company while Ferolito moved to Florida, transferring stock to
outsiders was restricted.
In 2008, Ferolito, wanting to sell his stake, asked a court
to declare the restrictions unenforceable.
Following unfavorable rulings, Ferolito sought to dissolve
Beverage Marketing. Vultaggio elected under state law to buy out
Ferolito.
Subsequent rulings allowed Beverage Marketing itself to buy
the stake. The case eventually encapsulated all AriZona
entities.
In October, Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy
Driscoll said Ferolito and a trust benefiting his son were owed
about $1 billion, after finding the value of the AriZona
business and related companies approached $2 billion in 2010.
The case is Ferolito v. AriZona Beverages USA LLC, et al,
New York Supreme Court, Nassau County, No. 004058-12.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Chris Reese, Paul Simao
and Lisa Shumaker)