JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 21 Saudi Arabia's Dar al-Arkan, the kingdom's largest property developer, said its third-quarter net profit fell by 2.9 percent, missing analyst expectations.

The firm made 220.9 million Saudi riyals ($58.9 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 227.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the firm to post, on average, a profit of 243.5 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)