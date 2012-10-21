JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 21 Saudi Arabia's Dar
al-Arkan, the kingdom's largest property developer,
said its third-quarter net profit fell by 2.9 percent, missing
analyst expectations.
The firm made 220.9 million Saudi riyals ($58.9 million) in
the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 227.5 million
riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement on Sunday.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the firm to
post, on average, a profit of 243.5 million riyals.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)