The Arkansas Supreme
Court on Thursday upheld execution protocols regarding lethal
injection drugs, moving the state that has not held an execution
in more than a decade closer to resuming capital punishment.
The court overturned a lower court decision favoring eight
death row inmates who argued prison officials were violating
state law by not disclosing the manufacturers and suppliers of
the lethal injection drugs.
They also contended that some of the chemicals in the lethal
mixture could lead to suffering that would violate
constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
The Arkansas court ruled that the inmates had "failed to
establish that the identity of the supplier of the drugs bears
any relevance."
Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie
Rutledge, Republicans who support a return to executions,
expressed satisfaction with the court's decision and said they
would confer on how to proceed.
But Arkansas may find it difficult to resume executions
after pharmaceutical company Pfizer this year cut off the last
major U.S. source for drugs in the lethal mixture.
More than 20 states, including Arkansas, that use a
combination of drugs for lethal injections are facing a scarcity
of drugs. The shortage has caused Ohio to halt executions until
at least next year.
Arkansas has executed 27 prisoners since the U.S. Supreme
Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. It held its last
execution in November 2005, according to the Death Penalty
Information Center, which monitors capital punishment.
States have been trying to find drugs after mostly European
drugmakers began banning sales of their products for use in
executions about five years ago over ethical concerns.
One of the drugs in the Arkansas mix, the sedative
midazolam, has been the subject of several court cases. Lawyers
for death row inmates have argued that it could not achieve the
level of unconsciousness required for surgery and was therefore
unsuitable for executions.
The Arkansas court in its decision allowed for use of the
drug.
"We are studying the ruling now and will seek a re-hearing
based on what we think is the court's misreading of the law,"
said Jeff Rosenzweig of Little Rock, an attorney for the
inmates.
