April 14 The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday
granted an emergency stay of execution to one of two inmates
scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday, court documents
show.
The stay came in the case of Bruce Ward, 60, who was
convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk in Little Rock
and sentenced to death in 1990.
A U.S. judge in Little Rock has yet to make a separate
ruling on plans by Arkansas to hold an unprecedented series of
seven executions in 11 days this month. The inmates argued the
state's rush to the death chamber was unconstitutional and
reckless.
