PARIS, July 6 French speciality chemicals group
Arkema has received multiple takeover approaches
valuing the business at 5.5 billion euros ($6.81 billion) or
more, the Financial Times' Alphaville blog reported without
citing sources.
The news sent shares sharply higher. At 1238 GMT they were
trading up 13.85 percent at 60.93 euros, outperforming the
SBF120 index, down 0.63 percent.
Attention from peers, which Alphaville said could include
DuPont and Germany's BASF, comes in the wake
of Arkema's recent disposal of its loss-making vinyls unit to
Swiss-based Klesch group, according to the blog.
Arkema declined to comment.
A note published by French brokerage Cheuvreux on Friday
cited Arkema among the main takeover targets in Europe due to
the current low valuations.