PARIS May 10 French specialty chemical group
Arkema posted a 12.5 percent drop in first-quarter core
profit on Thursday and forecast second-quarter earnings would
also decline year-on-year as market conditions remain less
favourable than a year ago.
The group confirmed its mid-term targets for 2016 earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and
sales, however, which it raised in March after meeting its
previous goals five years early in 2011.
"Despite the uncertainties of the general macro-economic
environment, the fundamentals that drive Arkema's performance
are favourable, in particular ongoing growth in emerging
countries and as many opportunities as ever in the major trends
related to sustainable development," Chief Executive Thierry Le
Henaff said in a statement.
