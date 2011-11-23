UPDATE 1-China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).
PARIS Nov 23 French speciality chemicals company Arkema will sell its Vinyl division to investment company Klesch & Co, a trade union source told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It's Klesch," the trade union source said.
Arkema is holding an extraordinary board meeting to discuss the future of its vinyl business, the French specialty chemical company said earlier on Wednesday after its shares were suspended from trading.
Arkema has been reshaping its portfolio to focus on products that are less sensitive to volatility in raw material prices and the economic cycle, while steering away from vinyl. Vinyl took up 19 pct of group sales in 2010 against 25 percent in 2005. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus)
SYDNEY, June 14 Glencore will pitch its $2.55 billion bid for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal & Allied unit directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.