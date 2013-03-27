LYON, March 27 A French commercial court on
Wednesday opened bankruptcy proceedings for unprofitable
chemicals-maker Kem One, which was spun off from France's Arkema
in July and which employs 1,300 people, the court said.
Kem One owner Gary Klesch, who submitted the insolvency
request, said the vinyl specialist's management team was
determined to keep the business afloat with help from Arkema,
chief supplier Total and the French government.
France is suffering from a grim economic climate that has
crimped consumer spending, stalled growth and pushed the jobless
rate to a 13-year high. National champions like automaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen and drugmaker Sanofi are
cutting thousands of jobs.
A court-appointed administrator is due to oversee Kem One's
operations as part of the initial six-month procedure.
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has publicly
attacked companies like Arcelor Mittal and Peugeot
over job-cut plans, told parliament the government would work
with other members of the chemicals industry to find a solution.
The bankruptcy procedure is also expected to reveal details
of last year's sale of Kem One to Klesch, a deal that went sour
after Klesch accused Arkema of supplying "false information" and
filed a lawsuit against the chemicals company to claim damages.
Arkema's position is that Klesch went back on promises to
develop a financing plan after the company contributed 100
million euros in cash to get the unit off its hands. It also
accuses Klesch of aggravating Kem One's losses by spinning off
its downstream operations, known as Innovative Vinyls.
"The situation created today results from a unilateral act
by the Klesch Group ... (Arkema) expects that these insolvency
proceedings will help clarify the reasons for the current
situation," the company said.
Klesch Group said it had confidence in Arkema's "commitment"
to help find sustainable solutions for Kem One's activities.
