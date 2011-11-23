* Transaction to lead to exceptional 470 mln eur net expense

* No restructuring of plants, staff to be kept and transferred

* Shares rise as much as 24 pct

* Arkema to focus on high-margin businesses only (Updates shares, adds quotes, details)

By Caroline Jacobs and Julien Ponthus

PARIS, Nov 23 Arkema is offloading its loss-making vinyl division to Swiss group Klesch, as the French chemicals group refocuses on products less sensitive to volatility in raw material prices and the economic cycle.

The transfer of the division, which has suffered from a downturn in the European construction market, should lead to exceptional net expenses of around 470 million euros ($634 million) in 2011, including a cash charge of about 100 million, Arkema said on Wednesday.

"It is before the large cyclical reversal everyone was waiting for, so even if they pay 100 million euros to get rid of it, it is not the end of the world," Societe Generale analyst Patrick Lambert said.

He said the market now no longer had any reason to apply a discount on the shares based on the cyclical nature and negative impact of the vinyl business.

Arkema shares were up 15.6 percent to 46.90 euros by 1522 GMT, having jumped as much as 24 percent. The stock had been suspended ahead of the announcement as Arkema's board met to discuss the future of the vinyl business.

"This will complete Arkema's refocusing on specialty chemicals around... industrial chemicals and performance products... (marked) by high quality, innovation and growth potential and financial profitability," Arkema Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry Le Henaff told a conference call.

The Industrial Chemicals division makes products for refrigeration, acrylic glass, paints or nappies, for which demand in emerging countries is growing rapidly. Performance Products include materials that can resist ultra-high temperatures for use in the car, aerospace or oil industry.

Klesch is a family-owned investment group active in the oil, gas, transportation, electricity and aluminium industries.

"Klesch will put the vinyl division at the heart of its strategy whereas it was on the sidelines with Arkema," Le Henaff said.

Chairman and founder Gary Klesch told Reuters he expected to invest between 70 million and 80 million euros in the vinyl unit in the next 2-3 years.

Arkema said the project would not entail any restructuring of the manufacturing plants involved, while 1,780 employees in France and 850 outside the country would be transferred to the new entity, headquartered in Lyon.

Arkema's Vinyl division made 19 percent of group sales in 2010 against 25 percent in 2005. Sales reached 1.1 billion euros and have remained little changed since 2008.

The division made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 14 million euros in 2010, after a 31 million euro loss in 2009.

"This divestment of the loss-making vinyl division is a strategic good move for Arkema," a Paris-based trader said, adding that it would give the company a much more attractive profile and leave it with a still healthy balance sheet.

Vinyl products end up in pipes, packaging, cables, wires, pulp and paper. Vinyl is one of Arkema's three business segments, alongside industrial chemicals and performance products. ($1=0.7410 euros) (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Will Waterman and Mike Nesbit)