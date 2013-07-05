July 5 Ark Therapeutics Group Plc said
it would take "all steps available" to it to protect its rights
after Crawford Healthcare, which bought its wound-care business,
excluded certain products that could have triggered milestone
payments to Ark.
Ark Therapeutics said it was confident the sales of KerraMax
Care, a wound dressing product, should be included in the
revenue.
The exclusion of KerraMax Care sales makes it unlikely that
the revenue targets required to trigger the earn-out
consideration would be met in 2013, Ark said.
Cheshire-based Crawford had bought Ark's wound-care business
for 2.7 million pounds ($4.1 million) in February 2011.
At that time, Crawford had agreed to make an upfront payment
of 765,000 pounds to Ark Therapeutics, and a further 1.9 million
pounds based on the achievement of certain revenue and other
milestones.