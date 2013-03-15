March 15 Healthcare specialist Ark Therapeutics
Group Plc said it sold two units after a process to sell
itself attracted only one bidder, which later withdrew its
offer.
Shares of the company were down 39 percent at 0.5 pence at
1220 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
Ark said it sold the units to WKD Holdings Oy for 1.3
million pounds ($2 million).
The company, which has a market value of about 1.90 million
pounds, begun a formal sale process in January and appointed WG
Partners LLP to evaluate strategic options after fundraising
talks with shareholders fell apart.
($1 = 0.6643 British pounds)
