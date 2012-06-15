COPENHAGEN, June 15 Nordic dairy group Arla said on Friday it would make a large investment in China, becoming an indirect shareholder in China's Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd , and would expand the Arla brand to new product categories for sale in China.

Arla, the Danish-Swedish cooperatively owned dairy group, will become a partner in Mengniu Dairy alongside Mengniu's single largest shareholder, Cofco Corporation, Arla said in a statement.

The deals announced during a visit to Denmark by Chinese President Hu Jintao are expected to boost Arla's total turnover in China five-fold by 2016, from last year's 700 million Danish crowns ($118.65 million), Arla said. ($1 = 5.8998 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Kristian Mortensen)