WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
COPENHAGEN, June 15 Nordic dairy group Arla said on Friday it would make a large investment in China, becoming an indirect shareholder in China's Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd , and would expand the Arla brand to new product categories for sale in China.
Arla, the Danish-Swedish cooperatively owned dairy group, will become a partner in Mengniu Dairy alongside Mengniu's single largest shareholder, Cofco Corporation, Arla said in a statement.
The deals announced during a visit to Denmark by Chinese President Hu Jintao are expected to boost Arla's total turnover in China five-fold by 2016, from last year's 700 million Danish crowns ($118.65 million), Arla said. ($1 = 5.8998 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Kristian Mortensen)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.