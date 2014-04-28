LONDON, April 28 Private equity group Arle
Capital said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Innovia Group, a
British maker of materials to be used in England's new five and
ten pound notes, for an enterprise value of 498 million euros
($689.11 million).
Innovia was previously owned by the Candover 2001 fund,
which Arle has managed since 2009. Candover investors
will receive a return of more than twice their original
investment, Arle said.
Arle said it had raised fresh capital to fund the
transaction from a syndicate of global investors.
Electra Private Equity investment said on Monday it
had invested 40 million euros in the buyout.
Innovia, based in Wigton, northern England, earlier this
year won a contract with the Bank of England to supply a
substance that will be used in the Bank of England's new polymer
banknotes.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Simon Jessop)