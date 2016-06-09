BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:
June 9 Arlington Asset Investment Corp shareholders re-elected its board of directors on Thursday, defeating Imation Corp's attempt to gain five board seats, according to people familiar with the matter.
Imation, backed by activist Clinton Group, held less than 0.1 percent of Arlington shares. Spokesmen for Arlington and Imation declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:
* Pallinghurst has not engaged with company with respect to unsolicited offer and as such independent board is reviewing unsolicited offer with its advisers