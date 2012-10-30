LONDON Oct 30 British chip designer ARM on Tuesday launched its first 64-bit processors to power the next generation of smartphones and tablets and offer low-energy solutions for servers.

The Cambridge-based company, whose technology is in Apple's iPhone 5 and Samsung's Galaxy S3, said its latest blueprints would deliver three times today's processing power using the same amount of energy.

The move to 64-bit architecture, from ARM's current 32-bit designs, will give ARM-based chips increased processing power but retain the energy efficiency central to its technology, the company said.

ARM's processor division marketing VP Noel Hurley said demand for more power came from the proliferation of data driven by smartphones and tablets.

"When we are looking at 'superphones' and tablets, the consumer is having to deal with much more data, particularly if they start to originate material on these devices," he said.

ARM, which dominates the smartphone processor market, has started to make inroads into server markets, a stronghold of its rival Intel.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc said on Monday it would start making ARM-based processors for servers as well as x86 architecture.

Licensees of ARM's new 64-bit Cortex A-50 series include AMD, Broadcom, Calxeda, HiSilicon, Samsung and STMicroelectronics, the company said, and the first chips are expected to ship in 2014.