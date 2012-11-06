BRIEF-Reffind Ltd announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer
* Announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 6 ARM Holdings : * Participation in consortium to acquire rights * Participation in a consortium to acquire rights to mips technologies' (mips)
portfolio of patents * Consortium will pay $350 million to acquire rights to the portfolio, ARM will
contribute $167.5 million
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.