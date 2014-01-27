BRIEF-Court stops Fortuna EGM from voting on proposed Romanian acquisitions
* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
LONDON Jan 27 British chip designer ARM Holdings said Stuart Chambers was joining its board as chairman designate to replace John Buchanan on March 1 when he steps down at his own request due to a medical condition.
Chambers, who is chairman of Rexam and a non-executive director of Tesco, joins the Cambridge-based firm, whose designs are in nearly all mobile phones, less than a year after Simon Segars replaced Warren East as chief executive.
* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
* Costa opened 255 net new stores worldwide and we continue to roll out our successful and fast growing costa travel formats.