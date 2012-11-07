BRUSSELS Nov 7 British chip designer ARM
, German technology company Giesecke & Devrient and
Paris-listed smart card maker Gemalto won EU regulatory
approval on Wednesday for their joint venture to increase
security for smartphone and tablet services.
The companies said in April the joint venture would
accelerate the adoption of a common security standard in mobile
devices such as smartphones using Google's Android operating
system.
The European Commission said in a statement it had given
conditional approval for the venture and the parties were
obliged to stick to their promises.
"The Commission had concerns that the transaction as
initially notified could have enabled ARM to shut out
competitors of the joint venture from the market for TEE
(trusted execution environments). The commitments offered by the
companies address these concerns," it said.
ARM will have to provide necessary hardware information to
competitors under the same conditions as to the joint venture
and ARM has also undertaken not to use designs that would hamper
the operation of rival TEE products.