Dec 13 British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc's
shares rose as much as 5.5 percent after a media report
that Google Inc was considering using ARM's chips to
design its own server processors.
By using its own designs, Google could better manage the
interactions between hardware and software, Bloomberg reported,
citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. ()
ARM, whose chips are heavily used in smartphones and
tablets, declined to comment on the report. Google was not
immediately available for comment.
FBR Capital Markets analyst Christopher Rolland said in a
note that regardless of whether the article had merit, it raised
ARM's profile.
The brokerage initiated coverage of ARM's U.S.-listed stock
on Thursday with an "outperform" rating.
ARM's shares were up 4.8 percent at 1018 pence at 1236 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange. The company's US-listed shares
closed at $47.64 on Thursday.