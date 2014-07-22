BRIEF-Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
July 22 ARM Holdings Plc CFO said on a conference call
* Royalty revenue in second-half will re-accelerate towards more normal 15-20 percent growth level Further company coverage:
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
April 17 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as investors largely kept to the sidelines following a disappointing start to the earnings season last week after Infosys Ltd issued a lower-than-expected revenue guidance.