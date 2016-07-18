LONDON, July 18 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Monday Japanese company Softbank's decision to buy
British chip designer ARM Holdings showed Britain's
economy could be successful after the country voted to leave the
European Union.
Welcoming the deal as a boost for British jobs and the
economy, a spokeswoman for Britain's new prime minister said May
believed the deal was in the country's national interest -- a
gauge she will use in all future foreign takeovers.
"This is good news for British workers, it's good news for
the British economy, it shows that, as the prime minister has
been saying, we can make a success of leaving the European
Union," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)