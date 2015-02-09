PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 9 British chip designer ARM Holdings said on Monday it had bought Dutch firm Offspark, a specialist in security software for the Internet of Things.
Offspark's PolarSSL technology is deployed in sensor modules, communication modules and smartphones, ARM said, and buying the group would add its security and software cryptography to its IoT platform, designed to link billions of devices online.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
