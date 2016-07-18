LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp's
planned purchase of chip designer ARM Holdings
for 24.3 billion pounds ($32 billion) shows that Britain remains
attractive for investment after the Brexit vote, finance
minister Philip Hammond said.
"Just three weeks after the referendum decision, it shows
that Britain has lost none of its allure to international
investors," Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond said in a
statement.
"Britain is open for business - and open to foreign
investment. Softbank's decision confirms that Britain remains
one of the most attractive destinations globally for investors
to create jobs and wealth," Hammond said.
Arm, Britain's preeminent technology company, said the two
boards had reached agreement on the terms of the deal, with
SoftBank paying 1,700 pence in cash for each ARM share,
representing a premium of around 43 percent.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)