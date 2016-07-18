LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group
made its first formal approach to buy UK chip designer ARM
after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June
23, a source close to the situation said.
The shock vote to leave the 28-member bloc has hammered
sterling and hurt confidence in the British economy, but the
share price in ARM has risen as the group's revenues are largely
in dollars.
The source said the change in the value of the pound and the
firm's share price meant the deal was around 7 percent more
expensive than it would have been if it had happened a month
ago.
The firm also briefed Britain's new prime minister, Theresa
May, and finance minister, Philip Hammond, on the deal over the
weekend ahead of the announcement on Monday.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)