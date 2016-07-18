LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank said
it was willing to do the $32 billion deal to buy Britain's ARM
Holdings because it believes it is close to turning
around another major acquisition, the U.S. mobile operator
Sprint.
SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son told a news
conference on Monday that he had enough confidence that Sprint
was turning around after several years where the business has
struggled.
Loss-making U.S. carrier Sprint has been a major headache
for SoftBank, which bought a majority stake in 2013.
He also said he made the approach after Britain voted to
leave the EU and that the subsequent fall in sterling had not
been a major factor.
"Brexit didn't affect my decision... I would have made this
decision, at this time, with or without Brexit," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; writing by Kate
Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)