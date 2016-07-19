TOKYO, July 19 Shares in SoftBank Group Corp
were untraded in Tokyo on Tuesday amid a glut of sell
orders, after the heavily indebted company said it would buy
Britain's ARM Holdings for $32 billion.
The purchase, announced on Monday, is SoftBank's largest
takeover to date and marks a departure for a group whose tech
and telecoms portfolio ranges from U.S. carrier Sprint to
a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and
humanoid robot 'Pepper' - but does not yet include a major
presence in the semiconductor industry.
SoftBank shares were not traded on Monday, a market holiday
in Japan.
