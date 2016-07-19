TOKYO, July 19 Shares in SoftBank Group Corp were untraded in Tokyo on Tuesday amid a glut of sell orders, after the heavily indebted company said it would buy Britain's ARM Holdings for $32 billion.

The purchase, announced on Monday, is SoftBank's largest takeover to date and marks a departure for a group whose tech and telecoms portfolio ranges from U.S. carrier Sprint to a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and humanoid robot 'Pepper' - but does not yet include a major presence in the semiconductor industry.

SoftBank shares were not traded on Monday, a market holiday in Japan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)