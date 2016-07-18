LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank agreed
to buy UK chip designer ARM Holdings because it believes
the time is right to invest in Britain following the vote to
leave the European Union, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said.
"I know a lot of people are concerned about the complicated
political situation in the UK and some of my friends have
businesses in the UK and they're very afraid," he told a news
conference in London after announcing the $32 billion deal.
"Some of them are discussing moving their headquarters out
of the UK to relocate to somewhere else. I'm the opposite. I say
this is the time to invest with a strong commitment and belief
in the future of the UK. I'm a strong believer in the UK."
Britain's shock vote to leave the 28-member bloc on June 23
has hammered sterling and unnerved investors in the world's
fifth-largest economy.
