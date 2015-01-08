LONDON Jan 8 British chip designer ARM Holdings
has picked Chris Kennedy to be its new finance boss,
poaching the well-respected chief financial officer from fellow
FTSE 100 company easyJet.
easyJet said Kennedy would stay in his current role while it
looks for a successor, under the terms of his contract which has
a year notice period.
Kennedy, who has been at easyJet for almost five years
during which time the company has powered into Britain's
bluechip index, will replace Tim Score, who has already
announced he plans to retire from ARM.
Kennedy, a former executive at EMI Music, said the decision
to leave easyJet was a difficult one but he didn't want to miss
the opportunity to work for one of Britain's foremost technology
companies which supplies Apple and Samsung.
"The opportunity to work for ARM in a sector in which I have
had a long held interest is the right move for me at this time,"
he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)