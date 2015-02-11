BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
LONDON Feb 11 Arm cfo says:
-royalty revenue outlook for 2015 "very encouraging"
-10 pct growth in smartphones will results in 20 pct in growth in smartphone royalties
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.