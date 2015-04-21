BRIEF-Ansys Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow
April 21 Arm Holdings Plc
* Cfo says expects to benefit from continued deployment of latest tech in smartphones
* Cfo sees licensing revenue increasing between 5-10 percent going forward
* Cfo says royalty revenues in 2015 will grow faster than long-term average, sees 20 percent plus, with potential upside Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow
* Insight Enterprises Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results and increases full year 2017 guidance