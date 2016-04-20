LONDON, April 20 ARM Holdings, the
provider of technology for the iPhone, reported a 14 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, outperforming a weak semiconductor
market as its most advanced chips were used in an increasing
number of smartphones.
The British company reported adjusted profit of 137.5
million pounds on revenue, measured in dollars, of $398 million,
both slightly beating market forecasts.
It said based on current industry conditions, it expected
full-year revenues to be in line with expectations.
But it cautioned that macroeconomic uncertainty remained,
and could influence consumer and enterprise spending in the rest
of the year, potentially impacting semiconductor sales.
Shares in ARM have fallen to seven-week lows in recent days
on reports that Apple has continued to reduce iPhone production
in the current quarter.
