LONDON Oct 21 ARM Holdings, the British
chip designer whose technology powers the iPhone, met market
expectations with a 27 percent rise in pretax profit for the
third quarter and said it was on track for the year.
The company said its revenue, measured in dollars, rose 17
percent to $375.5 million, helped by the growing number of chips
shipped with its latest technology, which commands higher
royalties.
It said on Wednesday its full-year revenue would be line
with market forecasts, which currently stand at $1.48 billion
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)